Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force briefing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force briefing
12:00 p.m. - Watch HERE.
----------------------------------------------
369 new cases & 27 new deaths in Mississippi
10:35 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 369 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths, for a total of 301,250 cases and 6,929 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,089 cases and 242 deaths in the county.
------------------------------------------
84 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 84 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 89,681 cases and 1,539 deaths in the county.