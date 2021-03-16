Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force briefing

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force briefing

369 new cases & 27 new deaths in Mississippi

10:35 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 369 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths, for a total of 301,250 cases and 6,929 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,089 cases and 242 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 369 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 27 deaths, and 47 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 301,250, with 6,929 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/lTLkOB4J3i — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) March 16, 2021

84 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 84 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 89,681 cases and 1,539 deaths in the county.