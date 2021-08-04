x
Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 152 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. 

152 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 152 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 92,058 cases and 1,575 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

240 new cases & 5 new deaths in Mississippi

8:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 240 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 306,851 cases and 7,082 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,701 cases and 248 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE. 

Vaccines available beginning today without appointment

Beginning today, Thursday, April 8, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment in Memphis.  Between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., today through Sunday, April 11, 1st and 2nd Pfizer doses will be available, first come first served at the Pipkin vaccine site.

