Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 152 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

152 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 152 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 92,058 cases and 1,575 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, April 8, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/HVzci3ULa5 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) April 8, 2021

----------------------------------------------

240 new cases & 5 new deaths in Mississippi

8:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 240 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 306,851 cases and 7,082 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,701 cases and 248 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 240 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 5 deaths, and 17 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 306,851, with 7,082 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/u1rsdZb2a0 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 8, 2021

----------------------------------------------

Vaccines available beginning today without appointment

Beginning today, Thursday, April 8, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment in Memphis. Between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., today through Sunday, April 11, 1st and 2nd Pfizer doses will be available, first come first served at the Pipkin vaccine site.