Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 152 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
152 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 152 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 92,058 cases and 1,575 deaths in the county.
240 new cases & 5 new deaths in Mississippi
8:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 240 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 306,851 cases and 7,082 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,701 cases and 248 deaths in the county.
Vaccines available beginning today without appointment
Beginning today, Thursday, April 8, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment in Memphis. Between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., today through Sunday, April 11, 1st and 2nd Pfizer doses will be available, first come first served at the Pipkin vaccine site.