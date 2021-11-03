Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 112 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

112 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 112 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 89,167 cases and 1,533 deaths in the county.

There have been 86,528 recoveries in the counties.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, March 11, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/b1SGYojw0L — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) March 11, 2021

679 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 679 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 299,124 cases and 6,864 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,914 cases and 237 deaths in the county.