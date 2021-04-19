Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 152 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

152 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 152 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 93,895 cases and 1,599 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, April 19, 2021.

37 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 37 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 309,223 cases and 7,153 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,005 cases and 250 deaths in the county.