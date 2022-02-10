Brown Missionary Baptist Church to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

A grand opening rally will be held Saturday, February 19th in Southaven, and the site will open daily the following Monday.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Brown Missionary Baptist Church is opening a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, and plans to hold a grand opening rally Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The testing is happening at the church’s main campus at 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven, Mississippi. The rally Saturday begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m.

Church leaders said a $20 girt card and free rapid COVID-19 tests will be given to the first 200 people at the rally for Saturday’s opening.

The church will continue daily testing at the same location beginning Monday, February 21, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.