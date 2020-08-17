Brownsville mayor asks for countywide mask ordinance as Haywood, other west TN counties struggle with per capita COVID-19 cases

West Tennessee COVID-19 patients causing strain on hospitals in Jackson and Memphis

BROWNSVILLE, Tennessee — "Six to eight weeks there it was pretty devastating to be shut down," Brownsville business owner Kim Pigue said.

Pigue is still slowly recovering from COVID-19 financially, as her home in Haywood County surged recently to the highest per capita of new COVID-19 cases among all 95 counties in the state.

"If we don't choose to, I feel like this is going to hang around longer than it needs to, we've got the flu season coming up," Pigue said.

"We find ourselves in one of the greatest challenges in west Tennessee history," Brownsville Mayor William Rawls said.

That's why Monday, Mayor Rawls urged Haywood County Mayor David Livingston issue a countywide mask ordinance.

"We see that the success in other countries and other communities where mask mandates have worked, true, I think the community as a whole should take it upon themselves, but we have to do everything we can. We can't leave anything on the table," Mayor Rawls said.

On the phone Monday afternoon, Mayor Livingston responded, "I haven't diminished the importance of wearing masks. We don't have the available enforcement resources in Brownsville or Haywood County."

"Since June, we've seen our cases triple," Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare said.

That's the summer long COVID-19 impact at Jackson-Madison General Hospital, now in surge capacity and where many west Tennessee patients go. Mandate or no mandate in place, those at West Tennessee Healthcare urged those in the region take the virus seriously.

"I think it's very concerning because we do have the beds but staffing is going to be the issue," Garner said.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 134,744 as of August 17, 2020 including 1,387 deaths, 5,881 hospitalizations and 94,812 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.31%.] For additional data go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/btVWQfa7aE — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 17, 2020

While Haywood County is highest among Tennessee counties in per capita COVID-19 cases, three others in west Tennessee - Hardeman, Lauderdale and Dyer - are also in the top 15 and their positivity rates are well above the state average.