Busted! Mask violators cited by city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — From Grocery stores to gas stations, popular restaurants to a dentist’s office. There are all types of businesses violating Memphis' mask ordinance. The city of Memphis has a mask ordinance, there is also a Shelby County Health Directive requiring people wear masks in public. So, just who are the violators?
From the Riverside Exxon in downtown Memphis to the LYE Academy on Riverdale. The list of mask violators is growing. All types of businesses in all parts of town.
It's no surprise, not many violators want to talk about it. The Slider Inn on Mulberry was issued a mask violation. The manager at the Slider Inn downtown wouldn't comment about it. No comment from anyone at Dr Floyd Garrett's office in Cordova. Garrett is a dentist. Krab Kingz was also issued a mask violation. A manager who wouldn't give us her name disagreed with it. "The mask violation for one was definitely incorrect," said the manager.
It was the second violation for Christian Brothers Automotive in Germantown and Sonic on Summer Avenue. After two violation notices, businesses get summoned to court. Kroger on Poplar has been summoned once. Kroger on Shelby Drive has received two summons to appear before a judge.
So far, there have been more than 745 city mask complaints inspected by code enforcement with 346 violations issued. Code enforcement has also responded to 135 health department-related complaints and issued 26 violations.
Restaurants and gas stations appear the most on the most recent list of violators that we received from the city.
Stella Marris Property Management in Midtown is also on the list of violators, but a property manager said he has no idea why. "We haven't heard anything from anyone," said manager Nathaniel Dandridge.
Here is the most recent list of violations given to Local 24 News:
This is a statement from Kroger regarding the mask violations at their store: "On July 22, Kroger required all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. It is a continuous learning process for everyone. We are all working to adhere to the new normal as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19."