Busted! Mask violators cited by city of Memphis

City has received almost 800 complaints and issued nearly 350 citations

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — From Grocery stores to gas stations, popular restaurants to a dentist’s office. There are all types of businesses violating Memphis' mask ordinance. The city of Memphis has a mask ordinance, there is also a Shelby County Health Directive requiring people wear masks in public. So, just who are the violators?

From the Riverside Exxon in downtown Memphis to the LYE Academy on Riverdale. The list of mask violators is growing. All types of businesses in all parts of town.

It's no surprise, not many violators want to talk about it. The Slider Inn on Mulberry was issued a mask violation. The manager at the Slider Inn downtown wouldn't comment about it. No comment from anyone at Dr Floyd Garrett's office in Cordova. Garrett is a dentist. Krab Kingz was also issued a mask violation. A manager who wouldn't give us her name disagreed with it. "The mask violation for one was definitely incorrect," said the manager.

It was the second violation for Christian Brothers Automotive in Germantown and Sonic on Summer Avenue. After two violation notices, businesses get summoned to court. Kroger on Poplar has been summoned once. Kroger on Shelby Drive has received two summons to appear before a judge.

So far, there have been more than 745 city mask complaints inspected by code enforcement with 346 violations issued. Code enforcement has also responded to 135 health department-related complaints and issued 26 violations.

Restaurants and gas stations appear the most on the most recent list of violators that we received from the city.

Approved masks may be picked up, while supplies last, at all @ShelbyTNHealth locations listed below during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with the exception of the Collierville clinic, which is open Tuesday and Thursday only. No appointment is needed to pick up a mask. pic.twitter.com/TFWP6OKAsP — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 13, 2020

Stella Marris Property Management in Midtown is also on the list of violators, but a property manager said he has no idea why. "We haven't heard anything from anyone," said manager Nathaniel Dandridge.

Here is the most recent list of violations given to Local 24 News: