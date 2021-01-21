Can President Biden have 100 million people vaccinated in 100 days?

Biden predicts some of our worst days of the pandemic could still be ahead of us.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After more than 400,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S., President Joe Biden wants to put an end to this national tragedy as soon as possible. The CDC reports, so far, out of the more than 35 million vaccines distributed, less than half have been administered.

"The vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure thus far," Biden said.

He wants to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office. A feat he knows that won't be easy.

"This would be one of the most challenging operational efforts we have ever undertaken as a nation," Biden said.

Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

The rollout nationally has hit many roadblocks, particularly a supply shortage that is not nearly meeting the demand.

"We'll have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated, to create more places for them to get vaccinated, to mobilize more medical teams, to get shots in people's arms, to increase vaccine supply, and to get it out the door as fast as possible," Biden said.

Biden doesn't want a hefty price tag to stand in the way of beating this virus.