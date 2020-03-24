Catholic Charities is asking for donations as they continue to provide food boxes for Mid-Southerners in need

A donation of $10 can provide a box of food.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Catholic Charties of West Tennessee is following social distancing guidelines while providing food for those in need.

Officials say they are now providing food boxes in a drive-thru pantry lane at their Jefferson Avenue location in Memphis.

They sat it’s important to make sure no one goes hungry during these challenging times, but they need your help.

A donation of $10 can provide a box of food. Find out how to donate HERE.

(CATHOIC CHARITIES NEWS RELEASE) - Catholic Charities is serving on the front lines of poverty, and we need your help now more than ever to respond to this unprecedented crisis. In Tennessee, 1 in 7 people are food insecure and that number increases to 25% for households with children and for senior citizens. Nearly half of the people who depend on our help are children and seniors.

In response to the COVID-19 (aka Coronavirus) outbreak, we quickly modified our programs to improve safety and adhere to social distancing guidelines by providing food boxes in a drive-thru pantry lane at our Jefferson Ave location. We are also continuing mobile food distribution efforts in other cities outside of Memphis. Our response is one of hope, for our neighbors who would otherwise go hungry during this challenging time.

Neighbors like Ms. Moore, a senior who called me last week to say thank you.

“I was scared to go out, and worried that I would not be able to find enough food. Catholic Charities gave me food and hope that I will be okay. Ya’ll are such a blessing, thank you.”

A donation of $10 helps us provide a box of food for people like Ms. Moore. Could you help us support her, and many others like her with a gift of $100 or more? Any amount helps, and to ensure gifts are processed quickly and safely we ask that you give online at https://www.ccwtn.org/donate/

You can also donate through PayPal HERE.

At Catholic Charities, our response is HOPE. Will you join us? #OurResponseIsHOPE

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk