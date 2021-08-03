“Individuals that are fully vaccinated can meet and visit safely with other individuals that are fully vaccinated," said Dr. Shirin Mazumder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is a day of progress across the nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sent down new recommendations for individuals who are fully vaccinated. Local 24 News reporter Brittani Moncrease, spoke with an infectious disease doctor at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

It's been a long time coming, but finally there is a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. Those who have been fully vaccinated could be getting some sense of normalcy. Monday morning brought the change we've anticipated: the CDC's newest guidelines for fully vaccinated people. Methodist Le Bonheur's Infectious Disease physician, Dr. Shirin Mazumder, breaks it down.

“Individuals that are fully vaccinated can meet and visit safely with other individuals that are fully vaccinated or that vaccinated individuals can meet safely with unvaccinated people under certain circumstances,” said Dr. Mazumder.

It is a life without masks and social distancing.

“As long as there are not any individuals that are considered high risk for severe COVID infections in that group and as long as the meeting is occurring with individuals in a single household, so not from multiple households,” said Dr. Mazumder. “If a fully vaccinated individual is exposed to COVID infection, they don’t necessarily need to quarantine or get tested as long as they remain asymptomatic.”

This only applies two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot from Johnson and Johnson.

“I think these guidelines are reflecting that more people are electing to get vaccinated which is great. It’s also reflecting that the cases are decreases,” said Dr. Mazumder.

But, there are still the unknowns.

“We don’t know how well the vaccines really protect against some of the more contagious variants that are out there. The other thing is that it’s not fully known at this time is how long the protection from vaccines last,” said Dr. Mazumder.

That means we still have to do our part.

“The guidelines from the CDC still recommend that people wear their masks when they’re out in public. They still recommend that people avoid medium to large size gatherings,” said Dr. Mazumder. “The virus is still prevalent. There are still people getting sick. There are still hospitalizations. We’re not done with the virus quite yet.”

Dr. Mazumder said as we learn more, we could see more changes from the CDC.

New recommendations from the @CDCgov: Fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks. — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) March 8, 2021

For the past year, technology has played a big role in staying connected. With the new guidelines, that seems to be all changing.

“I have almost 20 grandchildren. I have 23 great grandchildren,” said Eileen Posner, an East Memphis resident.

Posner has been away from her family throughout the pandemic. She is now fully vaccinated possibly making space a thing of the past.

“I think operation Warp Speed was definitely a miracle especially for the isolated,” said Posner. She heard the changes from the CDC for fully vaccinated people Monday morning.

“That is very exciting news. My head has been swirling all morning. I’m thinking of having a small dinner party,” said Posner.

She wants a party followed by a trip to visit family.

“Seeing how they grow, hugging them, feeling the love…I mean you can’t feel love over zoom. You can’t feel love over facetime. You can see. They like talking to you, but it’s not the same,” said Posner.

Local pharmacist, Erica Washington, has been fully vaccinated since January.

#COVID19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO. pic.twitter.com/AjnGbe62us — CDC (@CDCgov) March 8, 2021

“I’m looking forward to traveling this summer. I want to be out on the beach,” said Washington.

Still, she is a little hesitant about booking that first trip.

“Since the majority of the population isn’t vaccinated, I think that’s what makes me the most nervous. A lot of people can still get it,” said Washington.

It is a worry both Washington and Posner have for those not vaccinated.

“It’s going to be more difficult to be around people who have not been vaccinated,” said Posner.

“A lot of people are not carrying around their vaccination cards, so you can’t be like, ‘We can hang out. Let me see your vaccine card.’ I think that’s the only odd thing,” said Washington.