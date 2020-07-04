CDC recommends everyday mask use

Wearing a mask may stop the spread of COVID-19

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The CDC is recommending that everyone wear a mask in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Because masks are so hard to come by lately, it's likely you'll need to implement your best D.I.Y. skills.

Here are a few things to remember before you get crafting.

First, the masks should fit snugly and comfortably against the sides of the face.

Make sure it is easily secured with ties or or ear loops.

Next, include multiple layers of fabric, but make sure it is still breathable.

Finally, it must be washable without damaging or changing the shape of the mask.

If you're feeling stuck, you can text Local 24 News!

Text the word "MASK" to (901)321-7520 to receive mask-making directions without sewing.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

