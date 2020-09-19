CDC reverses COVID-19 testing guidelines for Asymptomatics

"Most epidemiologists and virologists would agree that if you're heavily exposed to someone it's probably a good idea to go ahead and get tested" says Dr. Threlkeld.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes in COVID-19 guidance is adding more confusion during the pandemic.

Friday, the CDC issuing a clarification to COVID-19 guidance saying on the their website:

"Due to the significance of Asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission , this guidance further reinforces the need to test asymptomatic person, including close contact of a person with documented SARS-COV-1 infection.

That clarification in response to an August 24th CDC guidance that left doctors confused that said people showing no symptoms of the virus didn't need to be tested.

Doctors like Infections Disease Specialist, Dr. Steven Threlkeld of Baptist Memorial Healthcare said.

"I think it's problematic. I think from the beginning we've done too little testing, not too much, and I think this might be confusing and people will say, 'I don't need to be tested just because I was exposed to someone.' Most epidemiologists and virologists would agree that if you're heavily exposed to someone it's probably a good idea to go ahead and get tested."

Dr. Minoj Jain says this most recent guidance is welcomed, but he and other infectious disease specialists say for them anybody who has had contact with COVID-19 should be tested.

"In fact all the infectious disease doctors colleagues and other doctors thought it was ridiculous to say people who have been in contact to not get tested," Jain.

He says more testing is critical in figuring out and tracking the virus.

As the general public is left to try to cipher things out doctors were more confused at a notion to not test asymptomatic people.

"I think it was an inappropriate influence, possibility from the Whitehouse that might have led to those statements, but from the physician community it seems fairly clear that we need to test that have been in contact," said Jain.