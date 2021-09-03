Tennessee leads nation in COVID-19 community transmission

Mississippi and Arkansas aren't far behind for the latest 7-day case rates in the nation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re number one in a statistic we’d rather not see. Every state in the Mid-South has a high number of COVID-19 cases compared to the rest of the country.

The CDC says that, as of September 2, 2021, Tennessee ranks number one with a 7-day case rate of 790.1 cases for every 100,000 people, more than twice the national average. Mississippi is third with 669.1 cases for every 100,000, and Arkansas ranks 11th with 481.6 cases for every 100,000.

Every state in the U.S. is at a level of “high” community transmission according to this CDC map. The U.S. is averaging a 7-day case rate of 323.1 cases per 100,000, and a 7-day positivity rate of 9.58%. The full list can be seen here.

When it comes to vaccinations, the Mid-South ranks low on the CDC’s charts. Find the full breakdown here.