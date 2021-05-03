Blood samples from 1,603 children younger than 18 found that approximately 113,842 (16.3%) of 698,420 children in Mississippi may have had COVID-19 by Sept. 2020.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new study released by the Centers for Disease Control Thursday revealed more children may have had COVID-19 than health officials originally thought.

During the study, the CDC tested blood samples from 1,603 children under the age of 18 between May and September 2020. During the five-month period, 175 blood samples contained COVID-19 antibodies.

Based on the blood samples, the study suggests that about 113,842 (16.3%) of 698,420 children in Mississippi might have been infected with COVID-19, but only 8,993 COVID-19 cases among children were reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health by August 31.

The results of the study suggest COVID-19 cases among children have been under-reported. The blood samples were drawn during routine testing at academic medical center laboratories in Mississippi.

The study also found the highest COVID-19 infection rates were among Hispanic and Black children, where infection rates were 2.4 and 4.3 times higher than the rate for White children.

Dr. Elizabeth Broderick, a pediatrician at the Children’s Clinic in Newport News said many COVID-19 cases are going unnoticed because children usually don’t develop a severe illness to the disease. Broderick said she’s not surprised by the findings of the new study.

“That’s a pretty close number,” said Broderick. “With the December surge that our country’s just now recovering from, I bet that number’s higher.”

While many COVID-19 cases are going unnoticed, Anthonya Glenn, a mother in Newport News, had her 6-year-old son Ayden tested after he had contact with a family member who later tested positive.

Ayden also tested positive. Glenn said she had no idea; his only symptom was a runny nose.

Then, things took a turn.

Glenn said he developed a fever, lost his energy, appetite, and had rashes from head to toe. Her only child began vomiting and had diarrhea.

“He wouldn’t move. He just laid there, and I couldn’t do nothing about it,” said Glenn. “I was crying because I knew something was wrong with my child.”

Glenn said doctors at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters diagnosed him with the COVID-linked Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children.

Ayden is beginning to feel better, but his skin continues to peel. On Friday, Glenn took him back to CHKD to have his heart checked for potential damage from MIS-C.