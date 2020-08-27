CDC updates who should be tested for COVID-19

Some infectious disease specialists are concerned that the CDC’s latest move may confuse people

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday saw an abrupt change in COVID-19 testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, leaving even some doctors confused.

Health officials say if it's confusing to them, the rest of us will surely be left confused. For weeks the CDC has encouraged testing for anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Reversal of that directive suggests testing may not be needed.

While the change in guidance is voluntary for local leaders, health leaders are concerned and puzzled by the sudden revision, especially as students across the country head back to school campuses.

"I think it's problematic. I think from the beginning we've done too little testing, not too much, and I think this might be confusing and people will say, ‘I don't need to be tested just because I was exposed to someone.’ Most epidemiologists and virologists would agree that if you're heavily exposed to someone it's probably a good idea to go ahead and get tested," said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist with Baptist Hospital.

Health leaders in the Mid-South attribute much of the spread of the virus to a lack of testing during the first several weeks of the pandemic.