CDC urges pregnant women to heed delivery room guidelines

Expectant mothers should only have one person in delivery room

PORTLAND, Ore. — Experts are warning pregnant woman of policies hospitals across the nation are taking to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Many are only allowing one person in the delivery room with you and that same person is the only one who can be with you for your stay.

The CDC says they don't have enough information to determine if pregnant women have an increased risk of getting sick, or if COVID 19 can be passed through breast milk.

Dr. Kristine Roesen is an OBGYN at Legacy Hospital.

She said, "There has not been conclusive evidence that shows vertical transmission, meaning a mom who is ill, can pass it to the baby in utero. If a baby is born into a covid infected mom, we presume the baby also could have it so there's some testing and extra monitoring that's happening with babies."

Doctors say to minimize spread, mothers are discharged as soon as they have cleared.

That could be as early as 24 hours after giving birth.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

