Cheers! It's American Craft Beer Week through Sunday

COVID-19 is having an impact on local breweries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Craft Beer Week runs from May 11 to 17th as a way to celebrate and boost local brewery support which is needed more than ever due to COVID-19.

According to the National Brewers Association, which started the beer week, 50% of breweries were at risk of closing for good if COVID-19 closures continued through the summer months.

The craft beer scene in Memphis has steadily grown over the years with seven breweries now operating. Some have started to open their taprooms to some capacity while others are offering only curbside pickup.