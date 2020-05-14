Cheers! It's American Craft Beer Week through Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Craft Beer Week runs from May 11 to 17th as a way to celebrate and boost local brewery support which is needed more than ever due to COVID-19.
According to the National Brewers Association, which started the beer week, 50% of breweries were at risk of closing for good if COVID-19 closures continued through the summer months.
The craft beer scene in Memphis has steadily grown over the years with seven breweries now operating. Some have started to open their taprooms to some capacity while others are offering only curbside pickup.
- Crosstown: Tap room open with expansion and restrictions, curbside and delivery still available.
- Ghost River: Outdoor seating open with restrictions, curbside and delivery still available.
- Grind City Brewing: Beer now available in local grocery stores, bars and liquor stores.
- High Cotton: Tap room open with restrictions.
- Meddlesome: Tap room closed, beer offered to-go, curbside and delivery.
- Memphis Made: Tap room closed, beer offered to-go from tap room.
- Wiseacre: Tap room closed, beer offered to-go, curbside and delivery at Broad location.