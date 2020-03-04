Child abuse reports are down during the pandemic

Calls into the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline were down 19% for March. Experts say it's not a good thing.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — April is National Child Abuse Month, but, with more children stuck at home during the pandemic, the state is worried abuse will go unreported.

On Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee reported during a news conference, calls into the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline were done 19% in March compared to the previous year.

"Another collateral side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is domestic abuse, particularly child abuse, in our state," Lee said.

The report came at no surprise to the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. Executive Director of the center Virginia Stallworth said they see drop offs like this when children are out of school for prolonged periods like summer and winter breaks.

The social distancing makes it especially hard for people to recognize the signs of child abuse or neglect so that it can be reported.

"There are less eyes on our kids so what I can say is be vigilant. Be watchful when you have the opportunity if you have concerns make a report," Stallworth said.

Work at the center continues during the pandemic. Its services are deemed essential in a city where youths are two times the national average likely to be sexually abused before they turn 18.

At the center, staff members come in every day to work emergency and critical cases. Other staff members are working remotely.

Stallworth said, starting next week they'll begin providing therapy sessions to its clients through Telehealth.

"Child abuse doesn't stop and nor do we," Stallworth said. "The fact is that most kids are safer at home but not all kids are and so it is so important that we are vigilant that we trust our instincts, that we reach out to parents who are experiencing a lot of stress and frustration and help."

While not an excuse, the loaded stress of the pandemic could be a factor in an increase of abuse cases.

Stallworth reminds people and neighbors to be vigilant. If abuse is suspected, call and report it anonymously. She said it's not the callers job to have the proof beyond suspicion. That's for the authorities to investigate. Gov. Lee also reminded people that everyone in the state is a mandatory reporter.

"All adults are legally mandated to report any suspicions of abuse or neglect, of course it is a moral obligation, but it is a legal obligation and you can be fined, you can be charged," Stallworth said.

The center has also made a page dedicated to resources during the pandemic to help parents. CLICK HERE.

The Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline number is 1-877-237-0004.

