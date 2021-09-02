Children continue to be hit hard by COVID-19 surge in Tennessee

The state Department of Health said the number of children contracting COVID-19 now makes up 40% of all of Tennessee's cases.

Tennessee is confronting a steady rise in hospitalizations that mirror the drastic numbers from the state's last peak during the winter.

As of Wednesday, more than 3,300 Tennesseans were hospitalized with the virus — about the same number the state hovered around during a peak in January.

Meanwhile, Tennessee remains in the bottom 10 states for vaccination rates. About 42% of the state is fully vaccinated, compared to the national rate of 52%.