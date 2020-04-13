Christ the Redeemer statue lit up as doctor in Easter tribute to health care workers

On Easter Sunday, Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated to look like a doctor, as part of an tribute to health care workers fighting coronavirus.

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro was lit up for Easter on Sunday night, paying tribute to health workers in Brazil and across the world battling the spread of the new coronavirus.

After a Mass on the top of the Corcovado Hill where the statue is located, images were projected on the Christ the Redeemer statue showing it dressed as a doctor, and covered in the flags of countries worldwide, along the word "Thank you" in different languages.

Images of health workers asking people to remain at home and flags from different countries with the word "Hope", were also projected during the event.

Brazil has registered more than 22,000 infections of the new virus, with 1,200 deaths.

