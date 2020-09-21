Christian Brothers High School closes campus; moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak

CBHS is moving to distance learning for two weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers High School is stopping in-person classes for two weeks after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend.

A CBHS spokesperson tells Local 24 News, there are currently six positive cases, two employees (a teacher and a staff member) and four students. The two employee cases are related, two pf the student cases are related, and the cases of the other two students are isolated from the others.

School officials do not have any evidence that the cases were transmitted on campus, but, after consulting with the Shelby County Health Department, decided to move to distance learning for the safety of student and employees.

"We are concerned, however, with the uptick in positive cases over the past several days so by moving to distance learning for all students over the next two weeks, we are essentially hoping to reset and return to our hybrid model in October" says CBHS spokeswoman Jamie Elkington.