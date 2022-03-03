Christian Brothers University easing masks requirements on campus starting Monday

In a notice on the school’s website, CBU said it will become a “mask friendly campus,” meaning masks will not be required in indoor public spaces or residence halls.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Monday, March 7, 2022, Christian Brothers University will no longer require masks in all public spaces on campus.

The school said masks will still be required in classrooms and offices, though faculty and staff have the option to “opt out at their discretion, meaning masks are not required in their individual designated spaces.” Faculty and staff may also request visitors wear masks in their offices or workspaces if they choose, and anyone who is asked “should graciously comply with the request."

CBU said masks may still be required at some events, depending on how many people are in attendance. Officials said departments or people holding an event or meeting may request masks be required at those events.

CBU said that though masks will no longer be required in all public spaces, everyone is welcome to wear one if they wish.

“As a Lasallian community that practices ‘respect for all persons,’ all of us will certainly respect their decision,” said on its website.