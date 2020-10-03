Christian Brothers University faculty member & student under self-quarantine as a precaution

CBU leaders say the faculty member returned from a trip overseas, and the student had contact with the Shelby County COVID-19 patient.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University says a faculty member and a student are under self-quarantine as a precaution due to coronavirus.

The following is the news release from CBU:

“Like many in our community, Christian Brothers University (CBU) is closely monitoring news of the spread of the coronavirus and is following protocols as outlined by our own emergency response plan and those recommended by local and national health authorities.

Following these protocols, two members of the CBU community are currently under self-quarantine. A faculty member who has returned from a trip to a high-risk nation has, as a matter of caution, self-quarantined before returning to campus. This faculty member will remain off-campus teaching online during the CDC’s recommended quarantine period. A CBU student has also been quarantined in an off-campus residence following a brief interaction with the Shelby County patient who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8. Neither of these individuals has tested positive for the coronavirus, nor do they have any symptoms associated with it.