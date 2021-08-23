Christian Brothers University: week two of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations on campus

"We’re also doing, on a randomized basis, the testing of all the other members of our community as well,” said Jack Shannon, Christian Brothers University President.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is back to school for a lot of area universities. As many try to navigate new COVID-19 guidelines, one university is already in its second week of the game.

No two school years are alike. In the times of a pandemic, change is imminent.

“It was a difficult decision for us to make, but it was one that was the product of months of discussion,” said Jack Shannon, Christian Brothers University President.

It was a discussion that Shannon and his administration could not avoid.

“As soon as the EEOC said as a private employer we could require the vaccine of our faculty, staff, and administrators,” said Shannon... They did it, becoming one of the first Mid-South universities to do so.

“Given the times in which we live, the responses were all over the place. It sort of mirrored to some degree in the larger public dialogue about masking, vaccinations, and COVID protections in general,” said Shannon.

As it stands, this second week of classes, their vaccination numbers are promising.

“We had four members of the faculty and staff who elected not to be vaccinated. At the same time, we have had some students who indicated that whether they were admitted for this fall’s class or returning students, that they were not comfortable at this time with getting the vaccine,” said Shannon.

For them, accounts were put on hold or some chose online classes.

The protocol is different for those on campus.

“Outdoors, students are free as our faculty and staff to either wear a mask or not wear a mask. We’re also doing testing. If you got an exemption for religious or medical reason, you also have now agreed to submit to weekly testing. We’re also doing, on a randomized basis, the testing of all the other members of our community as well,” said Shannon.

Let’s say you do test positive for COVID-19.

“We continue to have some housing here that is available for isolation purposes,” said Shannon. “We are seeing tests being administered and so far not seeing the incidents of positive tests that we did maybe in the fall and spring of last year. That tells us that the vaccine is working.”

It is progress, producing precedents for others to follow.

“Think not only about yourself, but think about your impact that your actions - or if you choose not to be vaccinated, your inaction - will have upon the lives of others,” said Shannon.

Visitors on campus are required to complete a daily COVID health check online.

Once completed, you get a green dot and email indicating the go ahead to enter the campus.