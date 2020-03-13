City of Southaven suspends in person business inside City Hall until further notice

This is the latest change in the Mid-South due to coronavirus concerns.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — UPDATE 3/20/2020 - (SOUTHAVEN NEWS RELEASE) - Due to continuous re-evaluations to minimize the risk of spread of the COVID-19 Virus, Southaven City Hall will amend business procedures immediately to stop in-person transactions and traffic flow inside the building until further notice.

All services will remain available by alternate means. The drive-through window and dropboxes at the north entrance will accept payments and any other documents. All departments may be reached by phone at 662.280.CITY (2489) or website at www.southaven.org which also includes email addresses for all department heads. Video teleconferencing options will also be available as an alternative to in-person meetings.

We appreciate everyone’s cooperation to minimize risks and protect the health and safety of all citizens.

3/13/2020 - The City of Southaven is suspending all Park and Recreational events until April 1st, due to coronavirus concerns.

Below is a news release sent out by city leaders.

“Obviously, our world and our city are facing many unknowns at this time regarding this disease. As we listen to experienced and credentialed doctors express varying opinions, it makes it challenging for all of us to accurately gauge our risk. As I’ve stated, it is critical that we not panic, however, we must prepare and implement risk-minimization practices until we know the severity of this threat. One of the key recommendations of the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health (links below) is to practice social distancing. As a city, it is crucial for us to heed the advice of these organizations and both practice and promote this risk-minimization action.

Until APRIL 1, all City of Southaven Park and Recreational events will be suspended. This includes tournaments, recreational games, and all other organized gatherings. Facilities will remain open for individual use. The Municipal Court will remain open with amended procedures to protect high-risk persons. All other City functions will not change. Again, this is simply to minimize risks associated with gatherings and practice social distancing.

It’s important to note that the City does not make decisions for schools, churches, other governmental entities, or private businesses located in our city, but encourages all to consider the recommendations of the MSDH and CDC.

We understand the inconvenience and frustration of the unknowns at this point, but must err on the side of caution and public safety until we have a better assessment of the real dangers posed to us by this disease.

We will continue to evaluate all facts and provide corresponding updates."

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

