City-owned buildings getting the once over because of Coronavirus

Memphis' mayor has ordered city buildings to be a germ free as possible.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Life goes on in Downtown Memphis - coronavirus or no coronavirus.

Everything looked normal. Downtown Memphis is still downtown. New restaurants opening up.

A happy Mayor Jim Strickland was checking things out.

"Momentum creates more momentum itself," he said while looking around South Main Street.

Good momentum does that. So does bad momentum.

The coronavirus has bad momentum. Spreading every day, all over the world.

The mayor has been watching it all.

"I see how it happened in Italy, and China, and South Korea where it has spread," he said. "And it will get larger before it gets smaller. And that's what we have to be aware of here in Memphis."

Unless you seal yourself in a bubble, it is impossible to control who you come in contact with.

It is why the mayor has ordered Memphis buildings to be a germ free as possible for a building that is open for everybody.

They call the places where people show up common areas.

"People come to our libraries," he said, "... to our community centers. They should feel safe. We also need to keep our employees as they are there every single day and interact with the public."

It even affects simple things. Mayor Strickland spent this lunch hour having lunch at a black-owned restaurant. This is Black Restaurant Week.

Many of the establishments are small, and something like fear over the coronavirus could put owners out of business.