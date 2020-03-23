Clarksdale, MS Mayor imposes curfew for COVID-19 state of emergency

The curfew runs 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. starting Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and ending Monday, April 13, 2020.

CLARKSDALE, Miss — Mayor Chuck Espy will approve a citywide curfew during today’s board meeting (4pm).

The curfew will be imposed for all residents between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. starting Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and ending Monday, April 13, 2020.

There should be no loitering on public streets, in businesses, buildings, or public places unless you are an essential worker or traveling for medical reasons.

Mayor Espy noted, “Because we still have issues with social congregation and many who are potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19, we are taking additional actions to save lives and limit exposure of this highly infectious virus.”

Essential workers include those working in emergency and medical services, grocery stores, pharmacies, essential city employees, and those who work for express delivery services. Other businesses will need to adjust their hours and continue to limit gathers.

Residents should remain in their homes and property as much as possible. Everyone should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

“These next steps are stricter but necessary to slow the spread of the virus and keep our community as safe as possible,” said Espy.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) continue to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused by the novel (new) coronavirus COVID-19 and are working to limit the spread of cases nationally and in Mississippi. Please call the MSDH Coronavirus Hotline for information – 877-978-6453.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk