Club that hosted party dubbed COVID-19 "superspreader" temporarily closes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The club that hosted a party Saturday that health officials dubbed a COVID-19 “superspreader” event is temporarily closing.
In Love Club posted to social media that the club would be closed “due to recent circumstances surrounding Saturday’s event.” The post also said, “We will be closed effective immediately until Thursday December 17, 2020. The health and safety of our guests and team is our number one concern.”
Video on social media showed a packed party with very few people social distancing or wearing masks.
Health officials admitted inspectors went to the club Saturday afternoon before the event began and again at 8:00 p.m. that night, but didn't stop the party.