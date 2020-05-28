Cluster of COVID-19 cases related to funeral in Northeast Mississippi

At least 7 COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, and at least 2 cases in out-of-state residents, have been identified in people who attended the event

BALDWYN, Miss — NEWS RELEASE FROM MISSISSIPPI STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

COVID-19 cluster related to Northeast Mississippi funeral

May 28, 2020, Jackson, Miss. – Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting a cluster of COVID-19 infections related to a recent funeral in Northeast Mississippi.

The funeral and after-service gathering were held on May 17, 2020, in the city of Baldwyn (located in Lee and Prentiss counties) and were attended by approximately 100 people.

To date, at least 7 COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and at least two cases in out-of-state residents have been identified in individuals who attended the event. Several other potential cases are under investigation.

Individuals who attended the graveside service on May 17 at 1 p.m. and the after-service gathering from 2-6:30 p.m. are advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath.)

If symptoms develop, they should immediately isolate themselves and contact their healthcare provider.

Gatherings of individuals, including funerals, weddings or other events, pose a risk of spreading the virus if appropriate precautions are not in place.

Cloth masks and social distancing of 6 feet or greater are recommended in public settings, especially in group settings, and gatherings should be limited to groups of 20 outdoors and groups of 10 indoors.