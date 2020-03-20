Collierville mayor declares state of emergency; closing indoor seating at restaurants/bars, gyms, and theater

The order is effective at midnight March 20, 2020.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Collierville is joining neighboring municipalities to protect our communities and work together to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Mayor Stan Joyner declared a state of emergency in the Town of Collierville, and effective at midnight tonight, March 20, 2020, indoor seating at restaurants and bars will be closed. Restaurants may still provide takeout and curbside pickup services. Any workout facilities that are still open will need to close, and the MALCO theater will also close.

See a video of Mayor Joyner's message here: https://youtu.be/iwPahVzOoc4.

Dear members of the Collierville community,

Over these past few days, I have been talking to our county and neighboring municipality mayors discussing next steps to protect our communities and working together to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Shelby County Health Department is starting to see community transmissions of COVID-19, which means that the latest cases contracted the virus in Shelby County.

As many of you know, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland made an emergency declaration in the City of Memphis closing the dining rooms in restaurants and bars and closing workout facilities. Late Thursday afternoon, I joined a phone call with our municipal mayors and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to discuss implementing the same regulations for the entirety of Shelby County.

Part of our emergency declaration includes closing the dining rooms of restaurants effective at midnight, March 20, 2020. We encourage you to still support our restaurants by placing to-go orders and taking advantage of their curb-side pick-up and delivery options. This declaration also includes workout facilities, which will need to be closed. The MALCO theater has also made the decision to close.

I’m encouraging all businesses and all families to practice recommended guidelines from the CDC regarding social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups with 10 or more people.

Our Board and Town staff will do our absolute best to continue to provide you with the service you expect from Collierville. We want our community to stay safe and are here for you.