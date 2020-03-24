Collierville mayor issues "safer at home" executive order due to COVID-19

The order goes into effect 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — To further combat the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Town of Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner issues a Safer at Home Executive Order that will go into effect beginning Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m.

The Safer at Home Order asks all Collierville residents to stay inside their homes and limit leaving their homes beyond what is necessary to take care of essential needs. On those occasions when residents are out of their homes for essential activities, they are urged to stay at least six feet away from others.

“The Safer at Home Order is to further protect the community to help to slow down the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Joyner. “Please do not leave your homes unless it is absolutely necessary. We have to commit to these actions together to protect ourselves and each other.”

Some examples of essential activities include:

Shopping at the grocery, convenience, or warehouse stores for essential needs

️Going to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

️Going to medical appointments (check with your healthcare provider first)

️Going to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

️Caring for or support a friend or family member

️Taking a walk, riding your bike, hiking, or jogging for exercise — keep at least six feet between you and others.

️Walking your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

️Performing essential job functions required by your employer.

See the list of Essential Businesses here (page 3): https://collierville.com/…/Safer_at_Home_Execuive_Order_No.…

The order continues a progression of social-distancing measures mandated by the Town of Collierville over the past week. Mayor Joyner initially declared a local state of emergency on Friday, March 20. The Safer at Home Order will help to ensure the public health of those in the community, disrupt the spread of the virus and reduce the strain on regional healthcare resources as much as possible. The order will remain in place for seven days, when the mayor will renew or rescind the order. See the full Safer at Home Executive Order here: https://collierville.com/…/Safer_at_Home_Execuive_Order_No.…

Collierville Town Hall and all other public Town buildings are closing to the public effective Monday, March 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm until further notice. Town staff will continue to provide services to residents and to conduct administrative business by answering phone calls, replying to emails, and providing updates on collierville.com and our social media sites: facebook.com/townofcollierville; twitter.com/ColliervilleGov.