Coping with the COVID-19 crisis on a day-to-day basis

From everyday citizens to entertainers to politicians to, well, just about everybody, people from coast-to-coast make adjustments to their daily lives

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — No doubt many of you are growing bored with the Netflix binge thing as a means of coping with the COVID-19 crisis.

If you like to get down on the dance floor, but can do without the club scene. Dnice is the DJ getting lit for you on Instagram. Familiar with the dance anthem "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life?" Last weekend DJ Dnice saved 100,000 lives with his marathon, Club Quarantine, virtual dance party from his Los Angeles apartment, live on Instagram.

The rhythm and the beat pulsated from the Mid-South, to the nation’s capitol to Hollywood as Memphians, former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden jammed in their own homes along with other celebrities. Wednesday night's dance party registered nearly 300,000 new voters.

Some high school and college students are feeling a little robbed of the life's milestone moments because of the social distancing demands of COVID-19.

This video of Hayley Bardos from Germantown shows that not even COVID can stop the ups and downs of life in a video using the stairs in her family home as her personal StairMaster.