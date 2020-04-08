Corinth, MS, School District now reports five positive COVID-19 cases at high school

Two new cases were reported Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Corinth Mississippi School District reported two more positive COVID-19 cases at Corinth High School Tuesday, making it a total of five positive cases at the school.

District leaders say contact tracing has been done and anyone in "close contact" with those cases have been notified.

Those who were in contact must quarantine for 14 days, and the students can not attend in person classes or school activities. The students must attend virtually to be counted as present.