Coronavirus cases confirmed at Mid-South non-profit, shopping store

Is your boss required to notify the health department after a COVID-19 case?

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 remains on the minds of many as they complete everyday errands and social activities, and Memphis businesses and employees are dealing with the inevitable cases in the workplace.

Several viewers reached out to Local 24 News with tips that businesses, hotels, and local attractions have seen coronavirus cases. Many folks had questions about the guidelines required once that has happened.

The Mid-South Food Bank confirmed Monday there was an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Marcia Wells, the director of corporate and community engagement, said that the individual was in quarantine and that the person’s workspace was in the process of being sanitized. Those who worked near or encountered the individual were asked to self-quarantine and are being tested.

According to a release, twelve people were affected in the warehouse operations department.

“The person who tested positive actually did not work handling food,” said Wells. “He was somebody who was in food donations and other food that came in. He was in inventory control.”

The Mid-South Food Bank said it is working with health department officials to follow recommended guidelines.

The Shelby County Health Department told Local 24 News that businesses are not required to report positive cases. The health department said it contacts employers as part of an investigation and contact tracing process. An inquiry on whether employers were required to notify employees of a coronavirus case was not immediately answered.

Macy’s at Oak Court Mall also confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and had not been in the store since June 18th. A store representative said the store was also conducting contact tracing.

