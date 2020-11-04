Coronavirus cases in Shelby County rise above 1,000

Task force says social distancing measures effective in limiting the number of new cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — In Shelby County, we learned Friday afternoon Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center in south Memphis is the second assisted living facility with at least two coronavirus cases.

While the Shelby County Health Department's outbreak investigation there continues, health experts said the first facility - Carriage Court in east Memphis - is linked to two COVID-19 related deaths.

Friday, those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force also defended their containment actions so far, describing them as aggressive and forward thinking.

"The message to everyone is what you are doing is working," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

McGowen offered courage and optimism Friday, as the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Shelby County rose above 1000.

"Safer at Home and social distancing is the reason that number is not larger and is not growing faster," McGowen said.

McGowen Friday stood by the ongoing work of the area's COVID-19 Joint Task Force, for its quick thinking and decisive action earlier in the pandemic.

"With the benefit of the information we had at the time, I think we did the right things at the right time," McGowen said.

The COVID-19 containment work continues for the Shelby County Health Department, which is investigating the Parkway Health & Rehabilitation Center in south Memphis, after two confirmed cases there to date.

At another assisted living facility in Shelby County - Carriage Court in east Memphis - Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said nine people - including seven residents recently tested positive - and two people died from COVID-19 complications.

"That facility remains either quarantined or isolated whichever is most appropriate for the individual patient through April 24th," Dr. Haushalter said.

The COVID-19 Joint Task Force reminded anyone with a medical disability who needs transportation to a food pantry or essential service, to call MATA Plus at (901) 322-4080.