MPA President Mike Williams talks about his experience getting COVID-19

Williams says he was asymptomatic, and that opened his eyes to how many could have coronavirus and not realize it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He saw the pollen.

Mike Williams of the Memphis Police Association was coughing, just like he does every spring.

“I originally went to the doctor because of my sinuses. I take sinus medicine, and because of all the pollen falling, I went to the doctor for that. He said while you’re here let me check for COVID-19 - and he did - and I came back positive.”

It was like being hit with a bat.

“My heart fell just like with anything my age and not knowing what the physical effects would be.”

Mike Williams never got a fever, never had troubles breathing. He was asymptomatic.

“That tells me there are individuals out there running around that have COVID-19, but aren’t exhibiting any signs,” he says. “The fear is YOU might be ok, but someone who has underlying medical issues means you could affect them and put them in a tailspin.”

This is why people are being told to wear masks, or practice social distancing. Williams quarantined at his home where he lives with his wife and daughter. They tested negative, by the way.

Williams says he has changed. He turns 60-years-old in a few days.

“When this is all over,” he says, “... I want to live a little bit more. And it also makes me evaluate my position here as Police Association President and my tenure in the Police Department. I may just want to be free to do some other stuff.”