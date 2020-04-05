Shelby County issues new health directive on opening of salons & barbershops

It's a compromise of sorts after some suburban leaders sought to go against the plan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, a compromise of sorts after days of behind the scenes drama and threats by Shelby County suburban leaders to go against a countywide reopening plan.

A new Shelby County health directive will allow hair salons and barber shops to open Wednesday - but with several restrictions. The directive says other close contact businesses such as nail salons, spas, and massage therapy must stay closed until phase two of the Back to Business plan, which wouldn’t be until the week of May 18th.

"This process of forging unity has been challenging,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

That division played out in recent days across Shelby County, when the issue of when barber shops and hair salons could - or should - reopen became a major sticking point.

"This has always been the toughest issue and it was the toughest issue last week,” Mayor Harris said.

Monday, Mayor Harris announced a compromise: a revised health directive that, starting Wednesday, allows hair salons and barber shops to reopen, but with several restrictions.

Workers must have temperature checks, the businesses must be stocked with sanitizing supplies, an appointment book with dates and names is required, and stylists and barbers must wear face coverings and gloves when providing services.

"We cannot open any closed contact business without restrictions in light of COVID,” Mayor Harris said.

Late last week, multiple suburban communities in Shelby County said they planned to open close contact businesses such as salons starting Wednesday. This, after Gov. Bill Lee allowed such businesses to open in 89 of Tennessee’s counties, not including Shelby County.

After the Governor reversed course, the municipalities late last week insisted on following the state plan - until the new directive emerged Monday.

"The governor threw us a little bit of a curveball last week,” Mayor Harris said.

Mayor Harris said different rules can’t work in different places and urged other elected leaders to stick to the collectively agreed to, countywide phased reopening plan.

"In Shelby County, we need to continue to work at unity, even when it gets tricky because this is how we will reduce spread,” Mayor Harris said.