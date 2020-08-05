Both breakthroughs & ongoing challenges on 2-month mark since first Shelby County COVID-19 case

First case in the county was publicly announced March 8th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County Friday, health experts looked ahead, and reflected back on the two months since our first confirmed COVID-19 case locally.

The health department now believes that first announced March 8th was linked to travel to Mardi Gras.

With Shelby County cases now above 3,100 and nearly 70 COVID-19 related deaths, there have been breakthroughs and lingering challenges as the area’s economy reopens.

"I think we've made some solid progress on our indicators of success, but we certainly have more to do,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

The COVID-19 containment work continues across Shelby County, two months after the health department confirmed its first case.

Though the area’s total number of cases surpassed 3,000 in recent days, health experts said 1,151 COVID-19 tests are now given daily, compared to the (about) 790 tests daily average a few weeks ago.

The positivity rate is also stabilizing, even with more people tested. And those who contract COVID-19 are now transmitting it to others at a much lower rate.

"In just two months, for us to go to a reproductive rate of between four and five down to a reproductive rate down to one is quite an accomplishment,” Shelby County Health Department Chief of Epidemiology David Sweat said.

As the local economy gradually reopens, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris wants the ongoing COVID-19 response to remain a top priority. This Wednesday, Mayor Harris will request from Shelby County Commissioners a $10 million expansion for the Shelby County Health Department. That money would include 140 additional workers for the COVID-19 response, extra support for those isolated or quarantined, additional nurses for testing, and contact tracing investigators.

"On all four fronts, there has been some solid progress, but we need to do more,” Mayor Harris said.

As of Friday, the health department said local hospitals are using 72% capacity of their acute beds and 76% of their ICU beds.

A 400-bed alternative field hospital at the former Commercial Appeal building is about a week or so from opening and would be available if needed.