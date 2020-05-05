New spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths at Shelby County's assisted living facilities and group homes

More than a dozen such facilities account for 250 confirmed cases among residents and staff.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County, the COVID-19 containment effort intensifies inside the still growing number of assisted living facilities and group homes with a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

To date, more than a dozen of them account more than 250 total cases and more than one-third of the total deaths locally.

"You'll continue to see targeted or surge testing in facilities that serve the seniors," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

That work continues at Shelby County's assisted living facilities and group homes after an overnight spike of nearly four dozen new reported cases among both residents and staff, and three additional deaths.

To date, 15 such facilities account for 168 confirmed cases among residents, 83 cases among staff, and 21 COVID-19 related deaths.

"That's going to continue to be our focus for many months to come, and yes, I would anticipate those numbers going up," Dr. Haushalter said.

Health department investigative, or strike, teams are monitoring these facilities to make sure the facilities follow safety protocols and workers have enough protective equipment as they serve a vulnerable health group: senior citizens.

"Their likelihood of recovery is much lower than the average population," Dr. Haushalter said.

The Shelby Count health director also said Tuesday there are unknowns about the development of antibody testing. The finger prick doesn't indicate if someone currently has COVID-19, but whether they've had it in the past and recovered.

"The current time I would see that as an emerging opportunity but again not the end all be all to Shelby County's approach to the pandemic," Dr. Haushalter said.

The Shelby County health director recently gave separate proposals to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris in their upcoming budgets, to expand staffing for the ongoing local COVID-19 pandemic response, especially for the investigative teams monitoring those facilities with clusters of cases and deaths.