Tennessee county leads US in virus cases per capita

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Trousdale County has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. and Bledsoe County has the fifth. That's according to an Associated Press analysis.

In both counties, the high infection rates are attributable to their local prisons.

Trousdale County has 1,363 cases of the virus. Nearly all of those are from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center where 1,299 inmates and 50 workers have tested positive.

Bledsoe County has reported 604 cases including 586 at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

Nearly all the inmates completed 14 days of isolation without becoming ill.