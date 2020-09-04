Coronavirus live updates: Dozens in South Korea test positive for second time

Doctors are checking if the patients who tested positive again would be capable of transmitting the virus to others.

Key updates for Thursday, April 9, 2020:

The U.S. is approaching 15,000 deaths as a forecast model touted by the White House has been revised downward.

World leaders and health experts warn not to relax social distancing for Easter.

74 in South Korea test positive for second time

New Zealand is reporting the fewest new cases in nearly three weeks thanks to a strict lockdown

Japan has had more than 500 new cases for the first time.

From Wednesday, April 8 blog: CDC issues new guidance for essential workers

Model: U.S. projected peak to come Sunday

There are 432,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 14,817 deaths and 23,906 recoveries.

A forecast model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been cited by the White House, now predicts the U.S. peak will come sooner and with fewer deaths.

IHME now predicts the the highest number of deaths in one day in the U.S. will happen Sunday with a projected 2,212. But there are factors of uncertainty that could put that number as high as 5,000, and the model assumes social distancing measures continue to be practiced.

As recently as Monday, IHME predicted the peak day would come on April 16 with a number of deaths above 3,000.

The model still projects that the peak need for beds, ICU beds and ventilators will extend into next early next week, but the numbers are lower than previously forecast.

Worldwide, there are nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases with 88,538 deaths and 329,876 recoveries.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.

Health officials warn: Don't let up on Easter

World leaders and health experts are warning that hard-won gains in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing practices during Easter

A spike in deaths in Britain and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India’s congested cities make it clear that the battle is far from over.

The warnings come even as the U.S. and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions.

The sharp rise in Japan is worrisome since it has the world’s oldest population. India is already under a lockdown but it took a further step to seal hot spots and not allow residents to leave.

74 in South Korea test positive for 2nd time

South Korea says at least 74 people who had been diagnosed as recovered from the new coronavirus tested positive for the second time after they were released from hospitals.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday health authorities were testing virus and serum samples to determine whether patients who tested positive again would be capable of transmitting the virus to others and whether their bodies had properly created antibodies.

She said some of the patients didn’t show any symptoms before their follow-up tests turned positive, while others were tested again because they were exhibiting respiratory symptoms. She said none of these patients so far have seen their illness worsen to serious conditions.

Air traveler numbers fall back to 1954 levels

The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years -- not including the days immediately after 9/11 -- as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus.

The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, a drop of 95% from a year ago.

The official tally of 97,130 people who passed through TSA checkpoints exaggerates the number of travelers – if that is possible – because it includes some airline crew members and people still working at shops inside airport security perimeters.

New Zealand records lowest number of new cases in weeks

Halfway through a planned four-week lockdown, New Zealand has recorded its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks.

Health officials said Thursday there were 29 new cases, the fourth successive daily drop since 89 new cases were recorded on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced stricter border measures that require all returning nationals to go into a managed quarantine facility for two weeks. Previously, returning nationals with no symptoms of COVID-19 had been allowed to isolate themselves at home.

Japan reports 500-plus new cases for 1st time

Japan’s health ministry said Thursday that the country had more than 500 new cases for the first time on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,768 — excluding hundreds from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year.