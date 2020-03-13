Coronavirus live updates: Europe travel ban begins tonight; administration nears aid bill agreement

The House and President Trump may be close to a coronavirus aid package.

Key Updates:

The president's travel ban from most of Europe begins tonight

At least four states have announced that all schools will be closed for at least two weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package.

President Donald Trump's 30-day travel ban from most of Europe begins Friday night at midnight eastern time, after claiming in his Oval Office address Wednesday that U.S. clusters of the coronavirus were “seeded” by European travelers.

The restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and won't apply ban to legal permanent residents, generally immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation.

The restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in the “Schengen Area” at any point for 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the U.S. The area includes France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria and Belgium, where the bloc has its headquarters, but also others like Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

2020 Masters tournament postponed

One day after the PGA Tour canceled their events, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley announced the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals would all be postponed. On March 4th, Ridley initially said all events would go as planned.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision," he wrote in a statement. "We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

The new date for the events was not specified.

Trump administration: $1.3M for fast virus test development

President Donald Trump's administration says it's awarding $1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus within an hour.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it's awarding $679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular, of Cypress, California, and $598,000 to QIAGEN, of Germantown, Maryland, to accelerate development of their tests.

It says DiaSorin's test could be ready within six weeks for consideration by the Food and Drug Administration and the QIAGEN test could be ready within 12 weeks for FDA consideration. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

Arlington National Cemetery closes; family funerals still on

Arlington National Cemetery has closed to visitors except for families with scheduled funerals.

The cemetery announced the move in a series of tweets on Thursday, citing Defense Department directives and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as the state's number of confirmed cases among Virginians grew to 17, and advised all Virginians to avoid large gatherings “for the time being.” Northam said the situation is fluid and changing rapidly.

England suspends soccer leagues

The English Premier League has been suspended after three clubs put their entire playing squads in self-isolation because of coronavirus.

The league had expected to continue with a full schedule this weekend with fans, but later decided to suspend all matches until April 3 “at the earliest.”

The same suspension applies for the three lower divisions overseen by the English Football League and to England's top two women's divisions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of the match against Brighton on Saturday. Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi also had a positive test on Thursday, while Everton said Friday that a player had reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus and said its squad was self-isolating.

Two more clubs said some players or staff would isolate. Bournemouth said Friday that reserve goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four members of staff had symptoms consistent with the virus. Leicester said Thursday that three players had "extremely mild illness” and would self-isolate as a precaution.

Spain's first lockdown affects 60,000

Spain’s has ordered its first mandatory lockdown, confining over 60,000 people to four towns as infections for the new coronavirus increase sharply.

The rise is straining health services and putting more pressure on the government to act faster to fight the pandemic.

The country had more than 3,800 cases by Friday morning and at least 84 deaths. The Spanish capital, Madrid, has nearly 2,000 cases alone, many linked to nursing homes.

The Spanish royal palace says King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Norway announces first death

Norway has reported its first death from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Erna Solberg said “an elderly person” died Thursday in Oslo, without elaborating.

Protectively, King Harald V, members of the royal family and some government members have been put in quarantine because they had traveled abroad in recent weeks.

Japan gives prime minister power to declare emergency

Japan’s parliament enacted a law Friday that would allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the country.

The law is controversial because it can severely limit civil rights. It allows Abe to order legally binding school closures, confiscate private property to build medical facilities, order shipments of emergency supplies and take other measures related to the outbreak.

Japan has 675 confirmed cases, not including 697 others from a quarantined cruise ship.

Kenya announces first case

Authorities in Kenya say a woman has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first case in the East African country.

Muhahi Kagwe, Kenya's health secretary, told reporters on Friday that the patient, a Kenyan citizen, is a woman who recently traveled from the United States via London.

The Kenyan case is the first in the East African region, where governments have been ramping up control measures as the virus spreads across the world.

Four U.S. states close all schools

Oregon is joining at least three other states in announcing that schools statewide will be closed for at least two weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown announced late Thursday that schools will be shuttered this coming Monday through Tuesday, March 31. That includes the state's spring break.

Maryland is also closing schools for two weeks starting Monday. Ohio is closing schools for three weeks starting Monday. Michigan is also shutting down school until April 5.

Oregon has seen an increasing number of cases of the virus. The state is next door to Washington state, the U.S. epicenter of the virus. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all schools in the greater Seattle area would close through April 24.

Sports leagues shut down

Just about every major sport has turned out the lights, at least temporarily, in an effort to increase social distancing and curb the spread of the virus.

The NCAA has canceled all college winter and spring championship, including the lucrative men's and women's basketball championships.

The NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer, and Major League Baseball have all put their seasons on hold. Baseball opening day will be pushed back at least two weeks.

Little League baseball announced it would be following suit after the Major and Minor Leagues made their announcement. The organization, which oversees more than 6,500 baseball and softball programs around the world, asked its leagues to suspend activities until April 6.

"If your league chooses to continue to operate in its local community, then we strongly encourage you to seek the counsel of your community municipalities, public health departments, and local school districts," the organization said in a statement..

The PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks.

The XFL has canceled the rest of its reboot inaugural season, but says players will get their game checks and the league plans to return in 2021.

At this point, NASCAR is the top remaining major U.S. sports league staying on schedule. It says it will race its next two events in Atlanta and Miami without fans present.

Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference Friday that the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers are “not considering cancellation or a postponement, absolutely not at all.” The comments came after President Trump suggested postponing the Games by a year.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson update

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

That's the message from actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson as they recover from the coronavirus in Australia. The couple posted an update on Instagram Thursday night.