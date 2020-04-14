Coronavirus live updates: Meat plants close, may lead to shortages

Nearly 300 workers at a plant that produces about 5% of the U.S. pork supply tested positive for COVID-19. That plant is now closed.

Key updates for Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

The worldwide number of coronavirus cases is likely to reach 2 million Tuesday. The U.S. total may reach 600,000 with a death toll of more than 25,000 Tuesday.

Some meat processing plants have closed as workers get sick, increasing concerns about a meat shortage in the U.S.

Some car insurance companies have started offering small discounts due to fewer cars on the road and collisions due to the lockdowns.

There have been 582,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 23,628 have died and 44,261 have recovered. The U.S. has conducted more than 2.9 million tests.

Worldwide, there have been 1.9 million confirmed cases with nearly 120,000 deaths and nearly 450,000 recoveries.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe life-threatening illness, including pneumonia.

Thousands of American Airlines pilots, flight attendants take leave, early retirement

More than one-third of American Airlines pilots and flight attendants will take voluntary leave or early retirement, according to the Dallas Morning News.

About 4,800 pilots are reportedly being offered voluntary leave while 715 are taking early retirement with partial pay and full benefits. That's in addition to 1,500 who were given voluntary leave for April.

About 7,900 flight attendants signed up for voluntary leave and 760 will take early retirement, according to Dallas Morning News.

Amazon has another 75,000 job openings

Amazon says it has filled 100,000 job openings it announced on March 16 and is now looking to fill another 75,000 positions.

On its COVID-19 blog, the company said the positions include warehouse workers, delivery drivers and shoppers.

Amazon also said it expects to spend $500 million in wage increases worldwide, up from a previously announced $350 million.

Lockdowns may bring car insurance discounts

People are driving less due to stay-at-home orders to stop the coronavirus from spreading, and consumer groups say that should mean lower auto insurance premiums.

Some companies have responded, but the Consumer Federation of America reports that discounts may be too small and aren’t being applied evenly.

In New York and Washington states, the number of traffic crashes fell by 30% last month. The federation says that means lower costs to insurance companies that should be passed on to consumers.

The group suggests calling your insurer and commenting on social media if they don't offer discounts.

Virus closes some meat plants, raising fears of shortages

Some massive meat processing plants have closed at least temporarily because their workers were sickened by the new coronavirus, raising concerns that there could soon be shortages of beef, pork and poultry in supermarkets.

The meat supply chain is especially vulnerable since processing is increasingly done at massive plants that butcher tens of thousands of animals daily, so the closure of even a few big ones can quickly be felt by customers. For instance, a Smithfield Foods plant that was forced to close in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after nearly 300 of the plant’s 3,700 workers tested positive for the virus produces roughly 5% of the U.S. pork supply each day.