Coronavirus live updates: Tokyo Olympics looking more likely for 2021

Canada and Australia made it clear they won't have teams for the Games if it happens this year.

As of 1:15 a.m. ET Monday, Johns Hopkins University reports 339,041 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The United States has 35,211 confirmed cases, the third-most in the world behind China and Spain.

The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement.

Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year.