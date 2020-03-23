Coronavirus live updates: Tokyo Olympics looking more likely for 2021

As of 1:15 a.m. ET Monday, Johns Hopkins University reports 339,041 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The United States has 35,211 confirmed cases, the third-most in the world behind China and Spain.
Canada, Australia announcements push likelihood for Olympics postponement to 2021
The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement.
Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year.
IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular. He said a final decision was likely to come in four week.
