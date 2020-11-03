Coronavirus live updates: Washington state to ban large gatherings; Wall Street futures drop

The virus has now reached more than half the world's countries.

Key updates:

Washington state governor Jay Inslee is expected to announce a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle-metro area.

Wall Street futures for Wednesday are down about 2%.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee will announce social distancing plans and new community strategies for Washington residents on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A source confirms to KING 5 News that Inslee will ban gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The source who spoke anonymously about the decision said the ban would apply to King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, which are home to almost 4 million people. The person said the order would not prohibit the operation of workplaces and is not expected to include school closures.

Santa Clara County in California, home to San Jose and Silicon Valley, on Monday had banned all gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

At least 24 people have died in Washington state from COVID-19, most in the Seattle metro area. There are more than 260 confirmed cases in the state, most in the three counties that would be affected by Inslee’s new order.

Wall Street futures show big drop at Wednesday's open

After gains of nearly 5% on Tuesday, the three major indices look to drop significantly at the open Wednesday.

As of 12:50 a.m. ET, The Dow Jones is set to open down 1.88%. The S%P is predicted to drop 2.05% and the Nasdaq is set to drop 1.92%.

Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea fell Wednesday, while those in China edged higher. In Asia, governments have announced billions of dollars worth of subsidies, tax breaks and emergency loans as stopgap measures.

Lawmakers resist Trump's payroll tax cut

President Donald Trump has pitched his proposed payroll tax break on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.

Trump's economic team joined Tuesday in presenting the economic stimulus package privately to wary Senate Republicans. They've been cool to additional spending at this stage.

Democrats are preparing their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.

Turkey has announced its first case of the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early Wednesday the case was a male patient who had returned from Europe. He would not provide more details on the patient, or say which country he had traveled to, citing the patient's right to privacy.

Koca said the patient was isolated and his family members and other people who had come into contact with him had been quarantined.