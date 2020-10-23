x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
This graph shows new Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. The dotted line represents the 7-day average on each day. The largest daily increase was July 14th with 700 new cases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

A look at COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and Shelby County for October 23rd

1,337 new cases & 10 new deaths in Arkansas

5:00 p.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,337 new probable & confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 104,135 cases and 1,782 deaths in the state.

There are 624 current hospitalizations.

Find the full breakdown from the Arkansas Department of Health HERE.

More than 3,500 new cases, and Tennessee passes 3,000 deaths in the state

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,606 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, for a total of 241,513 cases and 3,076 deaths in the state.

There are currently 1,248 hospitalizations, 214,634 recoveries, and 3,465,912 have been tested in Tennessee

Find the full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health HERE.

795 new cases & 7 new deaths in Mississippi

10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 795 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 113,876 cases and 3,278 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 75 new cases and one new death, for a total of 6,932 cases and 79 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

208 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 208 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 35,487 cases and 560 deaths in the county.

There have been 32,653 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.