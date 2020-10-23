Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
A look at COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and Shelby County for October 23rd
1,337 new cases & 10 new deaths in Arkansas
5:00 p.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,337 new probable & confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 104,135 cases and 1,782 deaths in the state.
There are 624 current hospitalizations.
More than 3,500 new cases, and Tennessee passes 3,000 deaths in the state
2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,606 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, for a total of 241,513 cases and 3,076 deaths in the state.
There are currently 1,248 hospitalizations, 214,634 recoveries, and 3,465,912 have been tested in Tennessee
795 new cases & 7 new deaths in Mississippi
10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 795 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 113,876 cases and 3,278 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has 75 new cases and one new death, for a total of 6,932 cases and 79 deaths in the county.
208 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 208 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 35,487 cases and 560 deaths in the county.
There have been 32,653 recoveries.