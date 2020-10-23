Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

1,337 new cases & 10 new deaths in Arkansas

5:00 p.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,337 new probable & confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 104,135 cases and 1,782 deaths in the state.

There are 624 current hospitalizations.

More than 3,500 new cases, and Tennessee passes 3,000 deaths in the state

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,606 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, for a total of 241,513 cases and 3,076 deaths in the state.

There are currently 1,248 hospitalizations, 214,634 recoveries, and 3,465,912 have been tested in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reports the total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 241,513 as of October 23, 2020 including 3,076 deaths, 1,248 current hospitalizations and 214,634 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 8.81%.

795 new cases & 7 new deaths in Mississippi

10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 795 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 113,876 cases and 3,278 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 75 new cases and one new death, for a total of 6,932 cases and 79 deaths in the county.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the total of COVID-19 cases for the year is now 113,876, with 3,238 deaths.

208 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 208 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 35,487 cases and 560 deaths in the county.

There have been 32,653 recoveries.