Coronavirus outbreak continues to impact all aspects of everyday life, including law enforcement

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner explains different approach deputies must take because of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Someday we’ll laugh. Someday we’ll talk about wearing masks, and staying six feet apart, and how the bars were closed. Nobody is laughing now, however.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in my lifetime,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

He’s been in law enforcement for close to forty years. He’s seen things we can only imagine. But this, he said. This is different.

“Our patrol officers are taking as many reports as they possibly can over the phone,” Sheriff Bonner said. “It’s social distancing. Even having to go to a residence with a mask on. That’s been unheard of in this profession. Right now our slogan is high visibility, low citizen contact.”

There are places a deputy can’t avoid physical contact. 31 of the Sheriff’s employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 24 of them work in the jail. Two men are hospitalized. Five inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

“All of our detainees at 201 Poplar (Shelby County Jail) are wearing masks,” he says. “We are trying to do all we can to cut this virus down and keep everyone safe.”

The department has responded to about 40 calls from people complaining that others are violating the safe at home quarantine. They’ve been to 30 non-essential businesses.

And while all this goes on, Sheriff Floyd Bonner is trying to hire more people.