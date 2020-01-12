CDC to shorten quarantine guideline to 10 days; 7 days with negative test

The updated quarantine guideline after exposure to a COVID-19 patient is down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.