How to safely travel this holiday season | Connect the Dots

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't ended yet. It's best to stay at home, but if you must travel, here are some tips to do so safely.

The holidays are approaching, and as coronavirus cases surge a lot of people are wondering if it is actually safe to travel.

COVID-19 rarely spreads on planes (...if everyone is wearing a mask)

When it comes to flying, there are a lot fewer passengers right now. However, don't expect an empty seat next to you. Starting in December, among the four largest carriers, only Delta will still be leaving middle seats open.

There's some good news, though. A recent study found little evidence of coronavirus transmission on planes. That's only if everyone on board is wearing a masks.

Social distance and avoid unnecessary layovers

Experts say if you are flying, don't forget to stay safe even when you aren't on a plane.

That means maintaining social distance even in the security line, frequent use of hand sanitizer, and of course, wearing a mask at all times. Also try to keep layovers to a minimum. Direct flights are your best option.

Travel only with those in your household



If you want to drive, the experts recommend only hitting the road with people already in your household bubble. AAA is telling travelers to plan every part of their trip beforehand-- from pit stops to overnight stays. And whether it's by plane or car, know before you go.

Several states have quarantine rules or testing mandates for any visitors.