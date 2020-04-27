County buildings reopened to public in DeSoto County, Mississippi, during COVID-19 pandemic

Several conditions apply pertaining to best practices with coronavirus

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi — NEWS RELEASE FROM DESOTO COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

DeSoto County Supervisors Reopen County Buildings To Public

DESOTO COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI - On Monday, April 27, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors voted to reopen county buildings to the public with certain restrictions in response to Governor Tate Reeves’s Executive Order #1477.

Updated information for the public:

The Desoto County Administration Building reopened to the public today.

Occupancy must be kept below 50%.

Not all county offices are open to the public. Offices that are closed have drop boxes outside office doors.

Some county departments require members of the public to wear a mask.

Social distancing must be maintained while inside county buildings.

People who are ill are asked to stay home.

Human Resources requests job applicants email a scan of their applicationtohr@desotocountyms.govor fax the application to: 662-469-8266

The DeSoto County Courthouse is open. Contact your attorney or the court administrator for information on access in regards to your case.

Chancery Operations: Offices are open but public access is restricted. Drop boxes are in place. People can call 662-469-8398 for information on making credit card payments.

Vehicle Registration & Property Tax: Drop boxes are located at each of the three Tax Collector offices. To maintain social distancing, only three people will be allowed in each lobby at one time.

The locations are listed below.

Hernando Office: 365 Losher Street, Suite 110, (662) 469-8030

Olive Branch Office: 6597 BJ Chain Drive, (662) 469-8032

Southaven Office:8525 Hwy 51 North, (662) 469-8050